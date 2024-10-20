Alliance Global Partners Increases Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Price Target to $2.20

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $1.70 to $2.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 61.76% from the stock’s previous close.

ASM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.60 target price (up from $1.25) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASM opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $183.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.00.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASM. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Stories

