Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Boosted by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,455,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,417 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 6.4% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $241,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.76.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $3,741,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,106,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,361,837.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $3,741,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,106,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,361,837.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,948.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $163.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

