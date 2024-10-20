AlphaMark Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GEHC opened at $91.34 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.91 and a 200 day moving average of $83.39.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.23.

View Our Latest Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.