AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $86,000 Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $77.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.03. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $78.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

