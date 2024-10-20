AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 265 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Novartis by 23.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,407,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,610 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,568,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,473,000 after acquiring an additional 16,015 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Novartis by 40.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,065,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,819,000 after acquiring an additional 590,830 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 53.7% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,906,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,372,000 after acquiring an additional 666,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Novartis by 191.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,904,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS opened at $117.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $239.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.31 and a 200 day moving average of $107.99. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $120.92.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.70.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

