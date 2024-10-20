Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.39, but opened at $2.34. Altice USA shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 117,940 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.97.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.00, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

