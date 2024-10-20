Altus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Altus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 431.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Marest Capital LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 896.2% during the third quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1,207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1,317.8% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 905.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.54.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $179.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.52 and a 200-day moving average of $153.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $837.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.83 and a 1 year high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

