Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Clifford Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Clifford Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.0% of Clifford Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clifford Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 96.1% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,745 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,195,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $231,017,000 after purchasing an additional 89,897 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,006,146 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $774,188,000 after purchasing an additional 32,903 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 24.9% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,354,899 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $261,834,000 after purchasing an additional 270,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 142,521 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,542,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $188.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.98 and a 200 day moving average of $183.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

