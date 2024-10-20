Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 6.5% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Pivotal Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.78.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $188.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

