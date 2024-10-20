Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC

UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.9% of UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.78.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $188.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

