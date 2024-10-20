American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Lifted to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $119.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $98.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on American Woodmark from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $100.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.50 and a 200-day moving average of $90.19. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $65.01 and a 52-week high of $106.57.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.48). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $324,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,012.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the second quarter worth $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 67.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 67.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

