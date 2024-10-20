Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Position Boosted by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $67.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.76 and its 200-day moving average is $64.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $10,897,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,703,339. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $10,897,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,703,339. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.