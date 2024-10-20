APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Lowered to $25.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on APA from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on APA from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

APA Stock Up 1.0 %

APA stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average of $29.06. APA has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $43.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APA will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank lifted its stake in APA by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in APA by 75.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in APA by 386.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in APA during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in APA by 1,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

