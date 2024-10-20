Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Trading Down 4.1% – Time to Sell?

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.11 and last traded at $53.94. Approximately 73,998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 505,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average is $48.61.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). As a group, research analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $1,624,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,434,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,268,861.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Jane Henderson sold 6,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $289,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,034.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $1,624,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,434,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,268,861.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,058,635 in the last ninety days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 44.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 26.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

