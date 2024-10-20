Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.6% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,121 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $11,158,000. PACK Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the second quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 362,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $76,397,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $235.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.78 and its 200 day moving average is $208.11. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total value of $13,433,768.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,416,137.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total value of $50,275,897.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,180 shares in the company, valued at $736,269,202.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 517,924 shares of company stock valued at $114,786,399. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cfra boosted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.27.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

