Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Commons Capital LLC

Commons Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 10.3% of Commons Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,193 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 18,528 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 101,555 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 26,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $235.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.78 and a 200-day moving average of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.49.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,062.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 517,924 shares of company stock valued at $114,786,399. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.