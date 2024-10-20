Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Colony Family Offices LLC

Colony Family Offices LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.1% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 387.3% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 24,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,057,000. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,776,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,488 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 617,582 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $105,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,269,202.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 517,924 shares of company stock valued at $114,786,399. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $235.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $237.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.