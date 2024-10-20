AQR Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 24,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after buying an additional 762,909 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hyliion by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 51,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HYLN. Northland Capmk raised Hyliion to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Hyliion from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Hyliion Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE:HYLN opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.73.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hyliion

In other Hyliion news, insider Govindaraj Ramasamy purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,160. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hyliion Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.