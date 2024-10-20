AQR Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 24,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after buying an additional 762,909 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hyliion by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 51,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on HYLN. Northland Capmk raised Hyliion to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Hyliion from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
Hyliion Stock Up 3.7 %
NYSE:HYLN opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.73.
Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Hyliion
In other Hyliion news, insider Govindaraj Ramasamy purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,160. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hyliion Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hyliion
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- What are earnings reports?
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.