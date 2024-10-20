AQR Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 11.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 117,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 76,213 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:SRG opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.57. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

Seritage Growth Properties ( NYSE:SRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 485.15%. The business had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Prior to the adoption of the Company’s Plan of Sale, Seritage was principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management, sale and leasing of diversified retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. Seritage will continue to actively manage each location until such time as each property is sold.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.