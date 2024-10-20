AQR Capital Management LLC Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,532 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the second quarter worth $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Entravision Communications by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Entravision Communications by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 46.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 106,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 33,812 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

Shares of EVC stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. Entravision Communications Co. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 10.06%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Entravision Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th.

Entravision Communications Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

