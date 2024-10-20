AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Accuray alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 2.2% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,919,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,812,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 0.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,100,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 969,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 665,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Stock Up 3.3 %

ARAY opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Accuray Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Accuray had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.