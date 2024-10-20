AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,249 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 16.5% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,485,443 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,480 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 19,428,261 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,528 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,119,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 572,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,378,109 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,134,000 after buying an additional 367,401 shares during the period. 57.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Free Report ) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

NG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised shares of NovaGold Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Profile

(Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.