AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the second quarter worth about $30,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology Price Performance

Shares of IKNA stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ikena Oncology ( NASDAQ:IKNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Monday, August 12th.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

