AQR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000.

5E Advanced Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FEAM opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

5E Advanced Materials ( NASDAQ:FEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Research analysts predict that 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

About 5E Advanced Materials



5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

Featured Stories

