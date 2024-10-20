Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 40.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL opened at $108.53 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $116.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

