Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Shares Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.55 and last traded at $56.56. 900,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,326,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average is $60.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

