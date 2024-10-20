Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $1.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.60 price target (up previously from $1.25) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASM opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $183.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.00. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $1,906,000. Institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

