Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) PT Raised to $203.00 at Robert W. Baird

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $184.00 to $203.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

BMI opened at $207.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $134.06 and a 12-month high of $230.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.07.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $208.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $224,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,505. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2,633.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 46.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Badger Meter by 40.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

