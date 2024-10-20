Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 406,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 469,667 shares.The stock last traded at $17.49 and had previously closed at $17.50.

A number of research firms have commented on BALY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bally’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.25 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $14.00 to $18.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.25 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bally’s from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Bally’s Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $706.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.23. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $621.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post -5.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the third quarter worth $153,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter worth $217,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bally’s by 7.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bally’s by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

