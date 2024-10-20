Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Holdings Trimmed by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,181 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 1.7 %

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $67.03 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.52.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $255.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.12 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of Hawaii from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.40.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $160,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,223. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

