Barclays Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $410.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $366.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.79.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $374.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $348.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.01. The stock has a market cap of $121.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $233.81 and a one year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at $47,055,533.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total transaction of $30,022,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,715 shares in the company, valued at $227,680,932.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at $47,055,533.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,452 shares of company stock valued at $118,643,279 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,442.4% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,466 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 16,779 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 245,439 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $83,891,000 after acquiring an additional 17,008 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 1,560 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

