Benchmark Boosts MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target to $245.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Benchmark from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Maxim Group increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.50.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $215.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $32.81 and a fifty-two week high of $227.15.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.48). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,152. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $6,914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,007.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,152. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,647,263,000 after purchasing an additional 401,071 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,791,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,053,828,000 after acquiring an additional 232,667 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 827.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 225,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,025,000 after acquiring an additional 201,210 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 990.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 160,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,089,000 after acquiring an additional 145,928 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 1,019.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 113,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,153,000 after acquiring an additional 103,454 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

