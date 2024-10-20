Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Shares Up 7.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 15.84 and last traded at 15.84. 2,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 27,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at 14.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is 5.65.

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported -2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 32.26 million during the quarter. Better Home & Finance had a negative return on equity of 225.59% and a negative net margin of 609.77%.

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

