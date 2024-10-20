Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.37% from the company’s current price.

BX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Blackstone from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Blackstone from $171.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Blackstone from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.41.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.5 %

BX opened at $172.36 on Friday. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $88.59 and a fifty-two week high of $175.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $123.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.01 and its 200 day moving average is $133.27.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

