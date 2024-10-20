Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 189 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. RF&L Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

