Bleakley Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,285 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Diageo alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 777.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 1,395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $139.41 on Friday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $119.48 and a fifty-two week high of $161.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.83.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.37%.

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Research Report on Diageo

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.