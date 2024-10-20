Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Entergy by 2,172.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 93.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,307,787.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,140,626. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETR stock opened at $135.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $90.78 and a 1-year high of $135.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Entergy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.96.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

