Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 77.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,417 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,201,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,421,000 after buying an additional 49,262 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,155,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,307,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,726,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,359,000 after purchasing an additional 542,406 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 815,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,048,000 after purchasing an additional 52,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 194.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 761,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,515,000 after buying an additional 502,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $90.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.76. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $91.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.92.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 41.19% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -42.31%.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $74,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,173. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, COO Nathan Eric Baxter sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $211,938.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,665.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $74,832.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,173. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,078 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,042 in the last quarter. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

