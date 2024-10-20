Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.2 %

ICE opened at $166.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.55 and a 200 day moving average of $146.26. The company has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $167.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,875.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,709. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.