Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $9,249,223.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,222.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $9,249,223.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,222.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,183,874.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,261 shares of company stock worth $69,411,130. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $223.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.23 and a 200-day moving average of $183.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.85 and a 12 month high of $223.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.89%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

