Bleakley Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,802 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 41.7% in the third quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $281,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.1% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 13,137 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $155.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.53. The stock has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a PE ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $146.02 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.79.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

