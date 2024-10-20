Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,735,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,262 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,761.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,118,000 after buying an additional 987,834 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 51.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,525,000 after purchasing an additional 561,337 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 438.6% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 659,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,564,000 after buying an additional 537,276 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 265.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,239,000 after acquiring an additional 354,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $194.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.67.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

