Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $272.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.93 and a 200 day moving average of $184.85. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $281.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $262.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.73.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

