Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 1,591 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $10,554,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Synopsys by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 965,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,796,000 after buying an additional 43,228 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 44.9% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.00.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $507.03 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.91 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $512.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $547.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

