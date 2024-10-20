BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Equities research analysts at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Tesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Tesco Trading Up 0.1 %

About Tesco

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSCDY opened at $14.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67. Tesco has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

