BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Equities research analysts at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Tesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.
Tesco Trading Up 0.1 %
About Tesco
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
