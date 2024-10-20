Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Trimmed by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $53.22 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.88 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.