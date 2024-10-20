Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 938.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 851.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 120,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 108,251 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 954.1% in the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 9,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 854.9% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 32,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 29,468 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 19.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 524,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,160,000 after acquiring an additional 84,196 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $179.89 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.83 and a fifty-two week high of $186.42. The stock has a market cap of $837.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $25,941,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,399,515.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.54.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

