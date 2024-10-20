BTIG Research Trims Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Target Price to $98.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $128.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

View Our Latest Report on OKTA

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of -89.07, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.02. Okta has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. Okta had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Okta

In other Okta news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $764,655.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,475.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,850 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $764,655.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,475.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 92,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total transaction of $8,801,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,989 shares of company stock worth $27,806,184 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,719,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,097,000 after acquiring an additional 438,496 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Okta by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank increased its holdings in Okta by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.