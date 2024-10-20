Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target to $115.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, September 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Arcellx Stock Up 1.7 %

ACLX opened at $96.86 on Thursday. Arcellx has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $97.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.04 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day moving average is $62.71.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arcellx will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 21,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $1,542,166.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,851.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arcellx news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $92,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 21,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $1,542,166.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,851.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,556 shares of company stock worth $4,992,265. 6.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLX. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 64.0% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 492,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Arcellx by 292.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 248,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,317,000 after purchasing an additional 185,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcellx by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,017,000 after buying an additional 167,037 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arcellx by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,387,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,344,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,514,000 after buying an additional 84,373 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

