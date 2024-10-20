Capco Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capco Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 6.7% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after buying an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after buying an additional 6,810,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,091,909,000 after buying an additional 289,532 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,221,446,000 after buying an additional 295,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,370,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,642,732,000 after buying an additional 2,932,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $188.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,335,255.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

